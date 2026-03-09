Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) and Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Head-To-Head Review

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) and Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Woolworths Group and Eurocash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woolworths Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eurocash 0 1 0 0 2.00

Woolworths Group currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.78%. Given Woolworths Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Woolworths Group is more favorable than Eurocash.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A $1.96 13.63 Eurocash N/A N/A N/A $1.32 1.46

This table compares Woolworths Group and Eurocash”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eurocash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Woolworths Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Woolworths Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Eurocash shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Woolworths Group and Eurocash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A Eurocash N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Woolworths Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Eurocash pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.1%. Woolworths Group pays out 69.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eurocash pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eurocash is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Woolworths Group beats Eurocash on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia. The New Zealand Food segment is involved in the procurement and resale of food and drinks, and provides services to retail customers in New Zealand. BIG W segment procures and resells discount general merchandise products to customers in Australia. The Other segment operates Quantium and MyDeal retail stores The company was formerly known as Woolworths Limited and changed its name to Woolworths Group Limited in December 2017. Woolworths Group Limited was incorporated in 1924 and is based in Bella Vista, Australia.

About Eurocash

Eurocash S.A. engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores, restaurants, gas stations, hotel and café chains, and catering outlets. It operates a network of Cash & Carry warehouses; Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; Inmedio; and franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Komorniki, Poland.

