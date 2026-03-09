Critical Survey: Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) vs. Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) and Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Expand Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Expand Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Lightbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Expand Energy has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expand Energy 15.00% 8.17% 5.26% Lightbridge N/A -15.31% -15.17%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expand Energy $12.19 billion 2.13 $1.82 billion $7.54 14.35 Lightbridge N/A N/A -$19.58 million ($0.81) -13.81

Expand Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expand Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Expand Energy and Lightbridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expand Energy 0 2 16 2 3.00 Lightbridge 1 0 0 0 1.00

Expand Energy currently has a consensus price target of $130.38, suggesting a potential upside of 20.53%. Given Expand Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expand Energy is more favorable than Lightbridge.

Summary

Expand Energy beats Lightbridge on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

