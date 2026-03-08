Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Insider Purchases £28,440 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Paul Whetsell acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 474 per share, with a total value of £28,440.

VTY opened at GBX 448.20 on Friday. Vistry Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 440.20 and a one year high of GBX 746.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 663.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 643.87.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 59.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vistry Group had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 3.82%. Analysts anticipate that Vistry Group PLC will post 108.4606345 EPS for the current year.

Vistry Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 803 to GBX 600 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 731 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 608 to GBX 659 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 570 to GBX 640 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vistry Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 670 to GBX 610 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 591.78.

Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live.

Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers.

Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster.

We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

