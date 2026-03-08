Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Insider Purchases £28,440 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Paul Whetsell acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 474 per share, with a total value of £28,440.
Vistry Group Stock Down 4.6%
VTY opened at GBX 448.20 on Friday. Vistry Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 440.20 and a one year high of GBX 746.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 663.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 643.87.
Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 59.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vistry Group had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 3.82%. Analysts anticipate that Vistry Group PLC will post 108.4606345 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 803 to GBX 600 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 731 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 608 to GBX 659 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 570 to GBX 640 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vistry Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 670 to GBX 610 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 591.78.
- Positive Sentiment: Insider buy: independent non‑executive director Paul Whetsell purchased 6,000 shares at ~GBX 474, signalling insider confidence after recent weakness. Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Insider Paul Whetsell Buys 6,000 Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade support: Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vistry to “buy” (PT GBX 610), which may attract selective buyer interest even though the target was lowered. Digital Look – Stifel Nicolaus upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Cash-generation focus: coverage notes Vistry is leaning on partnerships and operational measures to drive cash and target net‑cash by year‑end — a constructive message for balance‑sheet risk reduction. Vistry Leans on Partnerships as Cash Generation Drive Targets Net Cash by Year‑End
- Neutral Sentiment: Buyback / share cancellation: Vistry cancelled a small tranche (15,648 ordinary shares) after repurchases — slightly supportive to EPS but immaterial in scale and accompanied by an update on voting rights. Vistry cancels new tranche of buyback shares and updates voting rights
- Neutral Sentiment: Broker consensus remains mixed: aggregate consensus is around “Hold”, reflecting differing analyst views and moderating expectations for a rapid recovery. Vistry Group Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold”
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades/price‑target cuts: Deutsche Bank cut to “hold” and lowered its PT to GBX 600 (from GBX 803), and RBC sharply reduced its PT to GBX 385 (while oddly keeping a “buy”) — these cuts reduce perceived upside and pressure sentiment. Broker rating changes (Deutsche Bank, RBC)
- Negative Sentiment: Operational warning remains the key negative: after FY25 results management flagged weaker margins for 2026, which triggered a sharp share sell‑off on March 4 and is the principal driver of ongoing volatility and outflows. Vistry flags weaker margins for 2026
Vistry Group Company Profile
Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live.
Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers.
Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster.
We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.
