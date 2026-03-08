Transcontinental (TCLCF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Transcontinental to post earnings of $0.1656 per share and revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc, traded over the counter as TCLCF, is a Canada-based integrated printing and flexible packaging company. The firm operates through two primary segments—Media and Packaging—serving a broad range of consumer and business markets. With headquarters in Montreal, Quebec, Transcontinental leverages extensive printing facilities and packaging operations to deliver customized solutions across multiple industries.

In its Media segment, Transcontinental is one of the largest printers of magazines, catalogs, direct-mail products and specialty publications in North America.

