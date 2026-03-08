BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $56.95 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.9545.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BILL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on BILL in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on BILL in a report on Tuesday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,843,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,386,000 after purchasing an additional 371,265 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 90,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 41,103 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in BILL in the 3rd quarter worth $26,485,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the 3rd quarter worth $2,737,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in BILL by 647.5% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 56,582 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.04, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.25. BILL has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.71 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. BILL has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.410 EPS. Analysts expect that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts have a consensus "Hold" on BILL, indicating lukewarm professional sentiment that can limit upside momentum even after recent beats; this rating was reported by American Banking News.

A U.S. crypto bill hit a new impasse in Congress, raising doubts about the regulatory path for crypto businesses and related fintech services; regulatory uncertainty can weigh on fintech valuations and potential partnerships or product expansion for payments vendors.

State-level AI and industry-protection bills (for example, a New York bill aimed at protecting lawyers from AI competition) highlight rising regulatory scrutiny around AI and professional services—an evolving policy backdrop that could influence adoption timelines for automation tools in some customer segments.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

