Constellation Software (CNSWF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $29.20 per share and revenue of $3.1495 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of CNSWF stock opened at $2,181.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,999.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,466.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $1,612.70 and a 1 year high of $3,998.72.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CNSWF. Zacks Research lowered shares of Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software is a diversified software company that acquires, manages and builds mission-critical software businesses serving a wide range of specialized industries. Its primary focus is on vertical market software, delivering tailored solutions for sectors such as public transit, healthcare, utilities, construction and hospitality. Through its decentralized operating model, Constellation harnesses the expertise of individual business units to develop, implement and support software products that address specific customer needs.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Leonard and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Constellation Software has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.