Stock Buyback Plan Announced by Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Board

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $240.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

MANH stock opened at $152.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.04. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $127.86 and a 52 week high of $247.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 20.34%.The firm had revenue of $270.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

