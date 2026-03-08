Brokerages Set Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) PT at $31.90

Shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd.

SBCF opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.25 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $250,720.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 236,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,004.36. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Arczynski sold 3,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $116,963.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,210. This trade represents a 77.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,752 shares of company stock worth $976,846. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 69.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as a bank holding company through its principal subsidiary, Seacoast National Bank. Headquartered in Stuart, Florida, Seacoast National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services across the coastal region of Florida. Its network of branches serves customers from Martin County through Miami-Dade County, offering deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management and payment services to individuals, small businesses and middle-market companies.

In addition to traditional banking, Seacoast offers specialized mortgage lending and wealth management services.

