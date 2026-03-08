KANZHUN (BZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZGet Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

KANZHUN stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.45. KANZHUN has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $25.26.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZ. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KANZHUN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in KANZHUN during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KANZHUN by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

