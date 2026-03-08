Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Alaunos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($3.6858) per share for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 2, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

TCRT stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -1.29. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Alaunos Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.54% of Alaunos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers. The company is also developing hunTR, a human neoantigen TCR discovery engine; and Sleeping Beauty Gene Transfer Platform, a non-viral genetic engineering technology.

