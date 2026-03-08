Analysts Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Target Price at $20.88

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.8750.

Several research firms recently commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

NYSE:CDE opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $674.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.70 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 55.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,002,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,238,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,250,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,390,000 after buying an additional 1,529,394 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,857,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,567,000 after buying an additional 6,352,828 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,734,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,709,000 after buying an additional 7,382,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,586,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 524,646 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining’s portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

