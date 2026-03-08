Heritage Insurance (HRTG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $212.6040 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 9, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.
Heritage Insurance Trading Up 0.1%
NYSE HRTG opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $834.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $31.98.
Insider Activity at Heritage Insurance
In related news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $201,016.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,120,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,018,500.40. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 40,002 shares of company stock worth $1,090,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRTG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.
Heritage Insurance Company Profile
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HRTG) is a property and casualty insurance holding company that offers homeowners insurance and related coverage products in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the firm underwrites standard and non-standard personal lines insurance, including homeowners, dwelling fire, flood, and condominium policies. Heritage leverages a network of independent insurance agents to distribute its products across select regional markets, with an emphasis on serving property owners in areas prone to severe weather events.
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, Heritage Insurance has grown to become one of the leading providers of residential property insurance in the state.
