Analysts Set Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK) Target Price at $60.12

Shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.1176.

BIRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, New Street Research set a $47.00 price objective on Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th.

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Birkenstock has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 17.68%.The firm had revenue of $617.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Birkenstock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 77,500.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 99.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

