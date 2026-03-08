Insider Buying: Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Insider Acquires £149.45 in Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Iain Hooley acquired 7 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,135 per share, for a total transaction of £149.45.

Iain Hooley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Iain Hooley acquired 7 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,200 per share, for a total transaction of £154.

On Monday, January 5th, Iain Hooley bought 8 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,914 per share, with a total value of £153.12.

Rathbones Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 2,090 on Friday. Rathbones Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,374 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a current ratio of 190.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,132.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,935.45.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group ( LON:RAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 170.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Rathbones Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Rathbones Group Plc will post 174.9287749 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK’s leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones’ purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well.

Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients’ wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

