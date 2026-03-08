Auna (AUNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Auna to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $1.0791 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Auna Trading Down 2.5%

Auna stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Auna has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $357.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

Get Auna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Auna in a report on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded Auna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Auna in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Auna from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Institutional Trading of Auna

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Auna during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Auna in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Auna by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Auna in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Auna in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Auna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auna, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AUNA, is a Peruvian integrated healthcare services company headquartered in Lima. The firm operates a diversified care network that spans hospitals, outpatient medical centers, diagnostic imaging and laboratory facilities, as well as optical and dental clinics. Auna’s organizational structure is designed to support a continuum of care model, offering both general and specialized treatments across multiple touchpoints.

The company delivers a broad range of clinical services, including emergency care, inpatient and outpatient surgery, obstetrics, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, and other specialized disciplines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.