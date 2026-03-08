Korea Electric Power (KEP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0007 per share and revenue of $16.3695 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 3:00 AM ET.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 8.47%.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEP opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $23.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korea Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 21,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 39,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power (KEP) is a South Korea–based integrated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company’s activities span power plant operation and maintenance, grid management, fuel procurement and power trading, as well as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for large-scale power projects. Its asset base includes a mix of thermal, nuclear, hydro and renewable generation capacity, and the company supports system planning and reliability functions for the national electricity network.

In addition to core utility operations, KEP provides a range of technical and consulting services tied to power infrastructure, including plant construction, refurbishment and decommissioning support.

Featured Stories

