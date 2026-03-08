Bloomsbury Publishing’s (BMY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 825 price objective on the stock.

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of BMY stock opened at GBX 561 on Thursday. Bloomsbury Publishing has a twelve month low of GBX 435 and a twelve month high of GBX 654.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 476.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 485.80. The company has a market capitalization of £456.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

About Bloomsbury Publishing

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions. It serves communities of interest in sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, arts and crafts, and popular science; and offers books for students of the arts, humanities, and social sciences.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.