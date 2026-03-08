IFG Advisory LLC Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. $STEW

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,478 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STEW. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 22.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 37.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

STEW stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About SRH Total Return Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE: STEW) is a diversified closed-end management investment company seeking high total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in income-producing securities such as corporate bonds, convertible securities, preferred stocks and dividend-paying common stocks.

Portfolio managers employ active credit analysis and duration management to navigate changing market conditions and capture yield opportunities across both investment-grade and high-yield segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.