Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCCF shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Desjardins downgraded Capstone Copper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Sunday, December 7th.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 2.8%

Capstone Copper Company Profile

CSCCF opened at C$8.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.15. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$3.51 and a 52-week high of C$13.32.

Capstone Copper Ltd is a copper-focused exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Established through a corporate spin-off from Capstone Mining Corp, the company is dedicated to advancing copper resources across the Americas. Capstone Copper’s portfolio comprises early- to mid-stage projects, with an initial emphasis on high-grade copper deposits in Chile and surrounding jurisdictions.

The company’s principal activities include geological exploration, resource definition, engineering studies, and environmental permitting.

