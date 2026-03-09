Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Stock Price Up 10.7% – Still a Buy?

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 174,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 451,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Emergent Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.28 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, base, and other mineral deposits. The company was formerly known as Emgold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Emergent Metals Corp. in March 2022. Emergent Metals Corp. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

