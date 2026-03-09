Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $10.48. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 6,006 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group raised Raiffeisen Bank International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 10.91%.The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, offering a diverse range of financial services. As a universal bank, RBI serves retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe. The bank’s service portfolio encompasses everyday banking products, payment solutions, and digital services for individual clients, as well as cash management, trade finance, and structured lending for corporate and institutional customers.

In addition to traditional banking, RBI provides investment banking and capital markets services, including underwriting, debt and equity issuance, and advisory services.

