Brokerages Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) PT at GBX 625

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 625.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EZJ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 500 to GBX 490 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 590 target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered easyJet to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 535 to GBX 465 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut easyJet to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 500 to GBX 400 in a research note on Monday, December 1st.

LON EZJ opened at GBX 408.90 on Thursday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 401.05 and a 1 year high of GBX 590.60. The company has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 481.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service. easyJet is one of the largest airlines in the world, with 347 aircraft, operating 1,099 routes across 35 countries and 160 airports.

