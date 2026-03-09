FS KKR Capital (FSK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

FS KKR Capital (NYSE: FSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/5/2026 – FS KKR Capital was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.

3/4/2026 – FS KKR Capital had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $17.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – FS KKR Capital had its price target lowered by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $17.50 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – FS KKR Capital was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

3/2/2026 – FS KKR Capital had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2026 – FS KKR Capital was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/27/2026 – FS KKR Capital had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – FS KKR Capital had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – FS KKR Capital had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,595.0%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,000. This represents a 8.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

