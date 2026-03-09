Palo Alto Networks (PANW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2026 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by Arete Research from “sell” to “buy”. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “strong-buy”.

2/24/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $212.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by Argus to “strong-buy”.

2/19/2026 – Palo Alto Networks was given a new $183.00 price target by UBS Group AG.

2/19/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, down from $235.00.

2/19/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $157.00 to $114.00.

2/19/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by New Street Research from $240.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Scotiabank.

2/18/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald.

2/18/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

2/18/2026 – Palo Alto Networks was given a new $220.00 price target by Robert W. Baird. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Palo Alto Networks was given a new $190.00 price target by DA Davidson. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Palo Alto Networks was given a new $200.00 price target by Mizuho.

2/18/2026 – Palo Alto Networks was given a new $209.00 price target by Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock, down from $245.00.

2/18/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim.

2/18/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by Citizens Jmp. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $228.00 to $180.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $240.00 to $224.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Palo Alto Networks was given a new $200.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $220.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Palo Alto Networks was given a new $220.00 price target by Cantor Fitzgerald.

2/12/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $248.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Palo Alto Networks was given a new $220.00 price target by Royal Bank Of Canada.

2/11/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $240.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Palo Alto Networks was given a new $200.00 price target by Stifel Nicolaus.

2/10/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Palo Alto Networks was given a new $200.00 price target by Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/28/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Palo Alto Networks was given a new $215.00 price target by UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $940,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 155,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,190,293.42. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total value of $147,848.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,184.05. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,568 shares of company stock worth $24,159,059. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks Inc alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.