TLNCU’s (NASDAQ:TLNCU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

TLNCU’s (NASDAQ:TLNCU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 9th. TLNCU had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 9th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

TLNCU Stock Performance

TLNCU opened at $10.27 on Friday. TLNCU has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

Get TLNCU alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TLNCU stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TLNCU (NASDAQ:TLNCU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in TLNCU were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TLNCU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLNCU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.