Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 9th (AD, ADBE, AEP, AEYE, AII, AMH, AMPX, APA, AQN, ARCB)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 9th:

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $60.00 to $54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $405.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $132.00 to $135.00.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $12.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $28.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) had its target price boosted by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $16.00 to $22.00. B. Riley Financial, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $26.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $39.00 to $45.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $6.50 to $6.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $107.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.25 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $49.50 to $48.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $760.00 to $785.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price boosted by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to $202.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $288.00 to $277.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $34.00 to $41.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target increased by BNP Paribas Exane from $72.00 to $74.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $82.00 to $71.00.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $675.00 to $625.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $159.00 to $165.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $63.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $136.00 to $140.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $36.00 to $44.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price raised by Wolfe Research from $58.00 to $64.00.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target boosted by Wolfe Research from $140.00 to $152.00.

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target increased by Evercore Inc from $69.00 to $70.00.

EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) had its target price lowered by Greenridge Global from $6.00 to $2.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $89.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $9.25 to $5.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $1.40 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $38.00 to $32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $14.00 to $12.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its price target raised by Citizens Jmp from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $165.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $80.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price increased by Nomura from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $71.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $206.00 to $189.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $8.00 to $9.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $55.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $706.00 to $702.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $345.00 to $525.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $385.00 to $430.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $220.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $11.00 to $10.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $105.00 to $85.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $30.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $83.00 to $77.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $150.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $100.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $33.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $29.50 to $31.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $89.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $130.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $97.00 to $117.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $680.00 to $712.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $640.00 to $715.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $8.80 to $9.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $319.00 to $291.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $321.00 to $322.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.50 to $13.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $17.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

