Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 9th (AD, ADBE, AEP, AEYE, AII, AMH, AMPX, APA, AQN, ARCB)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2026

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 9th:

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $60.00 to $54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $405.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $132.00 to $135.00.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $12.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $28.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) had its target price boosted by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $16.00 to $22.00. B. Riley Financial, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $26.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $39.00 to $45.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $6.50 to $6.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $107.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.25 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $49.50 to $48.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $760.00 to $785.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price boosted by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to $202.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $288.00 to $277.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $34.00 to $41.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target increased by BNP Paribas Exane from $72.00 to $74.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $82.00 to $71.00.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $675.00 to $625.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $159.00 to $165.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $63.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $136.00 to $140.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $36.00 to $44.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price raised by Wolfe Research from $58.00 to $64.00.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target boosted by Wolfe Research from $140.00 to $152.00.

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target increased by Evercore Inc from $69.00 to $70.00.

EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) had its target price lowered by Greenridge Global from $6.00 to $2.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $89.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $9.25 to $5.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $1.40 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $38.00 to $32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $14.00 to $12.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its price target raised by Citizens Jmp from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $165.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $80.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price increased by Nomura from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $71.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $206.00 to $189.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $8.00 to $9.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $55.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $706.00 to $702.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $345.00 to $525.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $385.00 to $430.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $220.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $11.00 to $10.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $105.00 to $85.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $30.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $83.00 to $77.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $150.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $100.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $33.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $29.50 to $31.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $89.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $130.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $97.00 to $117.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $680.00 to $712.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $640.00 to $715.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $8.80 to $9.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $319.00 to $291.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $321.00 to $322.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.50 to $13.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $17.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

