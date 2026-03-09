Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 232,653 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the previous session’s volume of 62,163 shares.The stock last traded at $22.39 and had previously closed at $22.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MONDY. Zacks Research cut shares of Mondi Plc Uns from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Mondi Plc Uns from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Mondi Plc Uns alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MONDY

Mondi Plc Uns Price Performance

Mondi Plc Uns Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

(Get Free Report)

Mondi Plc is an integrated packaging and paper group that specializes in sustainable solutions across a broad range of industries. The company’s core activities include the production of containerboard, corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, and uncoated fine paper. Mondi’s product portfolio serves sectors such as food and beverage, consumer goods, industrial applications and e-commerce, helping customers optimize their packaging designs for performance and environmental impact.

Headquartered in Weybridge, United Kingdom, Mondi has its roots in South Africa and traces its modern corporate structure back to a demerger from Anglo American plc in 2007.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Plc Uns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi Plc Uns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.