First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 952427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $590.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas. The Index is constructed by establishing the universe of stocks listed in the United States of companies involved in the natural gas exploration and production industries and then eliminates stocks whose natural gas-proven reserves do not meet certain requirements.

