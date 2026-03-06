Trade Desk’s (TTD) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TTD. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price target on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.45.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 27.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,875,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,787,486,000 after buying an additional 12,321,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,354,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,723,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,314,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,975 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,323,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,212,000 after acquiring an additional 221,228 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.