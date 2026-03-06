Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded at Barclays

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

MEDP has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $419.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Medpace in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $522.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.67.

Get Medpace alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Stock Up 0.8%

MEDP stock opened at $469.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44. Medpace has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $628.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.49. Medpace had a return on equity of 118.82% and a net margin of 17.83%.The firm had revenue of $708.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 22.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 81,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Medpace by 7.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.