Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 692.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $46.01.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

