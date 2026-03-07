Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Trading Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Livento Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,255,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Livento Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc engages in the film and television production business. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; development and licensing of Elisee, a software product that can capture data and create predictive behavior based on client inputs that assist the client in establishing its investment portfolio; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc in June 2022.

