TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:VSA) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:VSA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 14,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 35,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised TCTM Kids IT Education to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.18.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

