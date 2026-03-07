TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:VSA) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:VSA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 14,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 35,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised TCTM Kids IT Education to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCTM Kids IT Education
TCTM Kids IT Education Stock Performance
About TCTM Kids IT Education
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TCTM Kids IT Education
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- The biggest story of 2026 (free access)
- What happened in Cyprus could be coming here
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
Receive News & Ratings for TCTM Kids IT Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCTM Kids IT Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.