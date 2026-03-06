Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,651 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $14,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 38,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period.

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

