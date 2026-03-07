RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 26,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 24,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0891 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000.

