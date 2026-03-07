RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 26,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 24,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0891 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.
