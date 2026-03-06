Cetera Wealth Services, Llc Sells 35,357 Shares of RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL) Stock

RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 35,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $53,035.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 876,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,299. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cetera Wealth Services, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 6th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 44,064 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $57,283.20.
- On Wednesday, March 4th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 74,615 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $123,860.90.
- On Tuesday, March 3rd, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 70,616 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $134,876.56.
- On Monday, March 2nd, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 116,000 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $234,320.00.
- On Friday, February 27th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 100,298 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $212,631.76.
- On Thursday, February 26th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 1,312 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $6,573.12.
- On Wednesday, February 25th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 9,191 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $55,605.55.
- On Tuesday, February 24th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 13,917 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $103,403.31.
- On Tuesday, February 24th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc acquired 1,298,172 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $9,346,838.40.
RPGL Trading Down 14.9%
RPGL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 1,048,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,119. RPGL has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $103.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About RPGL
Republic Power Group Limited is a provider of customized enterprise resource planning software solutions, consulting and technical support services and peripheral hardware. Republic Power Group Limited is based in Singapore.
