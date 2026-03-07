TEAM (LON:TEAM) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 and last traded at GBX 25. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 15,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.

TEAM Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.12. The firm has a market cap of £15.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.01.

TEAM Company Profile

