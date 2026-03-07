Renalytix (LON:RENX) Trading 1.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.40 and last traded at GBX 3.40. Approximately 1,775,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 935,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35.

Renalytix Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -599.34, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

About Renalytix

Renalytix (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. The Company’s lead product is KidneyIntelX, which has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and which is being designed to help make significant improvements in kidney disease prognosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery (visit www.kidneyintelx.com).

