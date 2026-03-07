Head to Head Review: GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY) & VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME)

VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) and GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

VS MEDIA has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GRAVITY has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get VS MEDIA alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of VS MEDIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of GRAVITY shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VS MEDIA 1 0 0 0 1.00 GRAVITY 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VS MEDIA and GRAVITY, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares VS MEDIA and GRAVITY”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VS MEDIA $8.25 million 0.39 -$7.29 million N/A N/A GRAVITY $350.59 million 1.25 $59.44 million $7.93 7.96

GRAVITY has higher revenue and earnings than VS MEDIA.

Profitability

This table compares VS MEDIA and GRAVITY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VS MEDIA N/A N/A N/A GRAVITY 16.84% 16.39% 13.70%

Summary

GRAVITY beats VS MEDIA on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VS MEDIA

(Get Free Report)

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About GRAVITY

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics. It also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; Pigromance for Steam, Stove, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S; ALTF4 11 for Steam and Stove; Wetory for Steam, Stove, Nintedo Switch; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Haunted House and Pororo: The Little Penguin, and Kongsuni; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications; PC games, including Puzzle Platformer, ALTF42, Ragnarok ZERO, KAMiBAKO-Mythology of Cube, Psychodemic, and FINAL KNIGHT; social network games and mobile games, such as Ragnarok V: Returns, Ragnarok: The Lost Memories and Ragnrok Begins in-house; and web-browser-based games, such as Ragnarok Prequel and Ragnarok Prequel II. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for VS MEDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VS MEDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.