Contrasting Nextdoor (NYSE:NXDR) & Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT)

Mega Fortune (NASDAQ:MGRT) and Nextdoor (NYSE:NXDR) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mega Fortune and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mega Fortune N/A N/A N/A Nextdoor -21.04% -11.48% -10.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mega Fortune and Nextdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mega Fortune 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nextdoor 1 2 0 0 1.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nextdoor has a consensus price target of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 30.43%. Given Nextdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Mega Fortune.

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of Nextdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mega Fortune and Nextdoor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mega Fortune N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nextdoor $257.65 million 2.42 -$54.20 million ($0.14) -11.50

Mega Fortune has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nextdoor.

Summary

Nextdoor beats Mega Fortune on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mega Fortune

We are a holding company incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands. Our ordinary shares offered in this prospectus are shares of our Cayman Islands holding company. As a holding company with no material operations of our own, we conduct our business through our operating subsidiary in Hong Kong. We own 100% equity interest of all our subsidiaries and do not have a variable interest entity, or VIE, structure. We are an Internet of Things (“IoT”) solution provider in Hong Kong. Through our operating subsidiary QBS System Limited (“QBS System”), founded in 2011, we have specialized in delivering comprehensive IoT solutions and services across various industries. Our vision is to become the preferred choice for IoT solutions for enterprises and projects in the Asia-Pacific region. We plan to achieve this through helping enterprises undergo digital transformation, launch IoT initiatives, upscale existing IoT applications, or IoT solutions with legacy systems. QBS System’s business service portfolio includes the provision of IoT Integration Solution Services, IoT Maintenance and Support services, BPO services and trading sales. Our principal executive offices are located in New Territories, Hong Kong.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

