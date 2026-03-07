Insider Selling: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) insider Thomas Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. 46,995,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,021,914. The company has a market capitalization of $349.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Argus raised their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 40.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 42,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

