David Carter Sells 4,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider David Carter sold 4,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $341,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 81,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,447.04. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,359. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News

Positive Sentiment: Kratos completed the cash acquisition of Israeli firm Orbit Technologies, adding capabilities and personnel that support its unmanned systems and satellite communications strategy. Kratos Defense Completes Cash Acquisition of Orbit Technologies

Kratos completed the cash acquisition of Israeli firm Orbit Technologies, adding capabilities and personnel that support its unmanned systems and satellite communications strategy. Positive Sentiment: Kratos won a multi‑million dollar production contract for a Counter‑UAS system and confirmed its OpenSpace platform is deployed in SSC Space’s Space Go LEO service — tangible revenue/visibility drivers for its unmanned and space businesses. Kratos Defense Weighs New Contracts Equity Raise And OpenSpace Growth Potential

Kratos won a multi‑million dollar production contract for a Counter‑UAS system and confirmed its OpenSpace platform is deployed in SSC Space’s Space Go LEO service — tangible revenue/visibility drivers for its unmanned and space businesses. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media lists continue to highlight KTOS as a defense/drone play; several firms maintain buy/overweight views and some raised targets recently, supporting demand from retail and institutional momentum. MarketBeat KTOS Coverage

Analysts and media lists continue to highlight KTOS as a defense/drone play; several firms maintain buy/overweight views and some raised targets recently, supporting demand from retail and institutional momentum. Neutral Sentiment: The company completed a major follow‑on equity offering to fund expansion and M&A — this provides firepower for growth but introduces dilution risk investors must price in. Equity Offering and Growth Plans

The company completed a major follow‑on equity offering to fund expansion and M&A — this provides firepower for growth but introduces dilution risk investors must price in. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Deanna Lund and another insider disclosed sales totaling ~10k+ shares in early March, which some investors view as a near‑term negative signal. Deanna Lund Sells 5,000 Shares

Insider selling: CFO Deanna Lund and another insider disclosed sales totaling ~10k+ shares in early March, which some investors view as a near‑term negative signal. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and volatility risks: KTOS trades at a very high P/E and has shown wide price swings over the past year, raising the risk that momentum reverses if execution or macro tailwinds fade. KTOS Valuation and Metrics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

A number of equities analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JonesTrading started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.