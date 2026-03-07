Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $5.65. Citizens shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 58,047 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Citizens in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Citizens alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CIA

Citizens Stock Up 0.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $258.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Citizens by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 220,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 473,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the period. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens, Inc (NYSE:CIA) is a bank holding company headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Citizens Bank of Northern Arkansas, the company provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and corporate clients across Northern and Central Arkansas.

Citizens offers a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside lending solutions such as residential mortgages, commercial real estate loans and consumer installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.