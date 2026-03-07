SSE (LON:SSE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,090.78 and traded as high as GBX 2,666. SSE shares last traded at GBX 2,647.30, with a volume of 334,026,969 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 2,350 to GBX 2,500 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on SSE from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,475 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,997 to GBX 2,036 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,359.43.

Get SSE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSE

SSE Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at SSE

The stock has a market capitalization of £31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,444.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,100.49.

In other SSE news, insider Martin Pibworth purchased 19 shares of SSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,423 per share, with a total value of £460.37. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 29 shares of company stock valued at $70,808. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SSE

(Get Free Report)

SSE is a leading generator of renewables and flexible energy in the GB and Ireland markets, and one of the world’s fastest-growing electricity networks companies.

This includes onshore and offshore wind farms, hydro, electricity transmission and distribution networks, power stations, carbon capture and hydrogen, solar and batteries, as well as providing energy products and services for businesses and other customers.

SSE’s more than 14,000 employees are dedicated to delivering cleaner, more secure energy and ensuring a just transition to a net zero future.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.