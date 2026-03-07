CPB (NYSE:CPF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.05 and traded as high as $32.46. CPB shares last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 123,912 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPF shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CPB in a report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CPB from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $825.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06.

CPB (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. CPB had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 21.17%.The business had revenue of $76.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that CPB Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CPB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. CPB’s payout ratio is 40.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HoldCo Asset Management LP grew its stake in CPB by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 2,281,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,399 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CPB by 433.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 238,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CPB by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 102,301 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in CPB during the 4th quarter worth about $3,171,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in CPB by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 90,385 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (NYSE: CPF) is a Thailand‐based integrated agro‐industrial and food conglomerate. Headquartered in Bangkok, the company is a subsidiary of the Charoen Pokphand Group and has grown into one of the world’s leading producers of livestock feed, meat and seafood products. CPF’s businesses span animal feed milling, animal breeding and hatchery operations, meat and seafood processing, and the distribution of fresh, frozen and value‐added food products.

CPF’s product portfolio includes poultry, swine and aquaculture feed; fresh and frozen chicken and pork; shrimp and other seafood; as well as ready‐to‐eat and ready‐to‐cook food items.

