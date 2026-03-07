Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.97 and traded as high as $19.14. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 283,089 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a publicly traded Canadian gold producer and explorer focused on its flagship Eagle River Complex in Ontario and the high‐grade Kiena gold complex in Quebec. The Eagle River Complex, situated near Wawa, Ontario, comprises an underground mine, the Mishi open‐pit deposit and a 3,200‐tonne‐per‐day milling facility that produces gold‐rich concentrates. In Val‐d’Or, Quebec, the Kiena property features an established decline and infrastructure supporting ongoing underground exploration at the Deep A Zone and evaluation of adjoining zones for potential resource expansion.

Since commencing production in 2008, Eagle River has delivered steady gold output through conventional milling and flotation circuits, while exploration programs at Kiena have continued to intersect high‐grade gold mineralization.

