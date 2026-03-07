Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) CEO Sells $49,278.63 in Stock

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Mazumdar sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $49,278.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 339,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356,812.16. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Claire Mazumdar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Claire Mazumdar sold 3,817 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $71,568.75.

On Thursday, March 5th, Claire Mazumdar sold 1,786 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $33,469.64.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCAX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. 471,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,829. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of -0.78. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

Key Stories Impacting Bicara Therapeutics

Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors increased or initiated positions in BCAX recently (e.g., Woodline, Geode, Nan Fung, AQR), which supports demand from professional managers and can offset selling pressure. Read More.

Several institutional investors increased or initiated positions in BCAX recently (e.g., Woodline, Geode, Nan Fung, AQR), which supports demand from professional managers and can offset selling pressure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains largely favorable — multiple firms maintain Buy/Outperform ratings and the consensus price target sits well above the current price, providing a bullish backdrop for longer‑term holders. Read More.

Analyst coverage remains largely favorable — multiple firms maintain Buy/Outperform ratings and the consensus price target sits well above the current price, providing a bullish backdrop for longer‑term holders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced an inducement equity grant under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) for a new hire — routine for growth‑stage biotech but can add modest dilution expectations. Read More.

The company announced an inducement equity grant under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) for a new hire — routine for growth‑stage biotech but can add modest dilution expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Published short‑interest entries for early March report “large increases” but show 0 shares/NaN changes — the data appears erroneous and does not provide reliable evidence of increased shorting. (No actionable short‑sale signal.)

Published short‑interest entries for early March report “large increases” but show 0 shares/NaN changes — the data appears erroneous and does not provide reliable evidence of increased shorting. (No actionable short‑sale signal.) Negative Sentiment: CFO Ivan Hyep sold stock across March 3–4 (totaling 16,518 shares across recent sales), reducing his stake; sizable CFO sales can sap near‑term sentiment. Read More.

CFO Ivan Hyep sold stock across March 3–4 (totaling 16,518 shares across recent sales), reducing his stake; sizable CFO sales can sap near‑term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 17,392 shares on March 3 (~7.8% reduction in his holding). Executive selling at this scale may be viewed as liquidity‑taking and can pressure the share price. Read More.

COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 17,392 shares on March 3 (~7.8% reduction in his holding). Executive selling at this scale may be viewed as liquidity‑taking and can pressure the share price. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider David Raben sold ~16,500 shares in two transactions (including a 16,300‑share sale), representing a large reduction in one filing; founder/executive selling is commonly interpreted negatively by the market. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Bicara Therapeutics this week:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCAX. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Institutional Trading of Bicara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,998 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 180,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

