Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) CEO Sells $71,568.75 in Stock

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Mazumdar sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $71,568.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 339,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,600. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Claire Mazumdar sold 2,631 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $49,278.63.

On Thursday, March 5th, Claire Mazumdar sold 1,786 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $33,469.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.47. 471,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,829. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of -0.78. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $19.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCAX shares. Citigroup began coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bicara Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors increased or initiated positions in BCAX recently (e.g., Woodline, Geode, Nan Fung, AQR), which supports demand from professional managers and can offset selling pressure. Read More.

Analyst coverage remains largely favorable — multiple firms maintain Buy/Outperform ratings and the consensus price target sits well above the current price, providing a bullish backdrop for longer‑term holders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced an inducement equity grant under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) for a new hire — routine for growth‑stage biotech but can add modest dilution expectations. Read More.

The company announced an inducement equity grant under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) for a new hire — routine for growth‑stage biotech but can add modest dilution expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Published short‑interest entries for early March report “large increases” but show 0 shares/NaN changes — the data appears erroneous and does not provide reliable evidence of increased shorting. (No actionable short‑sale signal.)

Published short‑interest entries for early March report “large increases” but show 0 shares/NaN changes — the data appears erroneous and does not provide reliable evidence of increased shorting. (No actionable short‑sale signal.) Negative Sentiment: CFO Ivan Hyep sold stock across March 3–4 (totaling 16,518 shares across recent sales), reducing his stake; sizable CFO sales can sap near‑term sentiment. Read More.

CFO Ivan Hyep sold stock across March 3–4 (totaling 16,518 shares across recent sales), reducing his stake; sizable CFO sales can sap near‑term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 17,392 shares on March 3 (~7.8% reduction in his holding). Executive selling at this scale may be viewed as liquidity‑taking and can pressure the share price. Read More.

COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 17,392 shares on March 3 (~7.8% reduction in his holding). Executive selling at this scale may be viewed as liquidity‑taking and can pressure the share price. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider David Raben sold ~16,500 shares in two transactions (including a 16,300‑share sale), representing a large reduction in one filing; founder/executive selling is commonly interpreted negatively by the market. Read More.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 921.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 425,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 383,681 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 160.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 99,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 61,201 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

