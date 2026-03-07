Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 96.94 and traded as high as GBX 105.10. Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 105, with a volume of 10,484,745 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 122 to GBX 128 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 121.
PHP invests in flexible, modern properties for local primary healthcare.
The overall objective of the group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
To achieve this, PHP invests in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by secure underlying covenants where the majority of rental income is funded directly or indirectly by a government body.
