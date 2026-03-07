Rockwell Diamonds (OTCMKTS:RDIAF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rockwell Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDIAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.0120. Rockwell Diamonds shares last traded at $0.0250, with a volume of 287,400 shares traded.

Rockwell Diamonds Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Rockwell Diamonds Company Profile

Rockwell Diamonds Inc, a Canadian-headquartered diamond producer listed on the OTC Markets under the ticker RDIAF, specializes in the extraction and sale of gem-quality rough diamonds. The company’s primary focus is on alluvial diamond deposits, harnessing surface-level river gravels and small-scale bulk sampling methods to recover diamonds suitable for the global jewelry and industrial markets.

Rockwell’s core operations are centered along the Vaal River in South Africa, where it operates the Saxendrift and Klipdam alluvial mines.

